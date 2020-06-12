Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Alphabet worth $1,824,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,402.13. 1,234,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,000.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,374.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,344.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

