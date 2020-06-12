Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,412.92. 1,709,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,374.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,343.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.