AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

