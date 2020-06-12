American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Express were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,159. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

