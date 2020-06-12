American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 287,858 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.26% of American Express worth $181,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,983,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,159. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

