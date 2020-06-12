American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 3.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $92,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in American Tower by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in American Tower by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.86.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,424. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $6.51 on Friday, reaching $258.02. 1,159,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.05. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

