Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,461. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.15. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after buying an additional 4,637,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,476,000 after purchasing an additional 936,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.