Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Argan had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. Argan has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $679.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

