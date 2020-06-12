AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Issues Earnings Results

AssetCo (LON:ASTO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.08) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AssetCo stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 million and a PE ratio of 31.48. AssetCo has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.60 ($4.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.55.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

