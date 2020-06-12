AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Issues Earnings Results

AssetCo (LON:ASTO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (6.08) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of AssetCo stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 million and a PE ratio of 31.48. AssetCo has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.60 ($4.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.55.
About AssetCo
