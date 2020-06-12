Bainco International Investors Acquires 2,384 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,634,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 814,495 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.80. 644,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

