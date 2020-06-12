Bainco International Investors Acquires Shares of 1,370 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after acquiring an additional 265,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.