Bainco International Investors Buys 1,798 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

