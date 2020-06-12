Bainco International Investors Buys 2,932 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $116.31. 532,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

