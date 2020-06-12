Bainco International Investors Buys 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,396.06. 1,127,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,374.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,343.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

