Bainco International Investors Buys 489 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.09. The stock had a trading volume of 356,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.87.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.