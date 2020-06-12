Bainco International Investors Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bainco International Investors decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,847,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,869,000 after buying an additional 202,385 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.44. 5,879,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,694,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

