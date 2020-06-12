Bainco International Investors Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bainco International Investors cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after buying an additional 160,538 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in AT&T by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 73,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.34. 25,741,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,310,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

