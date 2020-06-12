Bainco International Investors Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bainco International Investors lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $765,116,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,337,743 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50.

