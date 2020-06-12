Bainco International Investors Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,019,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,788,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

