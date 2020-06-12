Bainco International Investors Has $7.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bainco International Investors cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,486,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

