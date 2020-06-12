Bainco International Investors Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,890,044. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.38. 17,377,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,651,366. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $241.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

