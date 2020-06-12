Bainco International Investors Purchases 1,111 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,084 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 81,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $1,909,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 381,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,437,000 after purchasing an additional 80,772 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the software company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $18.97 on Friday, hitting $406.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $409.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.84. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.07.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

