Bainco International Investors Purchases 1,928 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bainco International Investors grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,381,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 107,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 73,781 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. 57,708,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,013,000. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

