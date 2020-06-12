Bainco International Investors Purchases 4,524 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bainco International Investors raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

MCD stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,707. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.10.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

