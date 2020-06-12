Bainco International Investors Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. 1,615,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,766,811. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

