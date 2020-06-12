Bainco International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.6% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 13,469,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,214,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

