Bainco International Investors Sells 11,910 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bainco International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $235.37. 8,653,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,372,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

