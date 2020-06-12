Bainco International Investors Sells 153 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bainco International Investors lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.9% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.86.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $2,319,424 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $255.86. The stock had a trading volume of 875,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.15 and a 200 day moving average of $234.05. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

