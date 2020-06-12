Bainco International Investors Sells 153 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Bainco International Investors lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.9% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.86.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $2,319,424 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $255.86. The stock had a trading volume of 875,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.15 and a 200 day moving average of $234.05. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit