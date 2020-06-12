Bainco International Investors Sells 1,771 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bainco International Investors cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.75. 231,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.