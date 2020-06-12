Bainco International Investors Sells 5,063 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bainco International Investors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bainco International Investors owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 571,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,327. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

