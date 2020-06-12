Baupost Group LLC MA Invests $349.42 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,424,000. Alphabet comprises 5.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded down $10.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,393.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,000.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,374.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,344.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.