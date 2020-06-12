Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases 12,091,030 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 14.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 4.58% of eBay worth $964,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Andra AP fonden grew its position in eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 12.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 138,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,894,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

