Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases 85,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 4.61% of Nexstar Media Group worth $120,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,499. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,193. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

