Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 167,865 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $163,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Boeing by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 584,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,540 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.54.

Boeing stock traded up $19.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.51. 88,839,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,354,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.90. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

