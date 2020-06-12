Brown-Forman (NYSE:BFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BFB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), RTT News reports.

Shares of BFB opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.1743 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Separately, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm also offers champagne, liqueur, scotch, tequila, vodka, whiskey and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Finlandia, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Woodford Reserve, Sonoma Cutrer and Korbel.

