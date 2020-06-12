Capital One Financial Corp Invests $1.88 Million in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $2,673,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 63.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,805,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,064 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.84. 4,928,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,633. The stock has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

