Capital One Financial Corp Invests $2.22 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 839,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $183,255,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.07. The company has a market cap of $273.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

