Capital One Financial Corp Invests $2.71 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 5,669,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,251. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $389.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

