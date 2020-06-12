Capital One Financial Corp Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 23,263,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,310,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

