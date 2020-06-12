Castine Capital Management LLC Buys 196,040 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Castine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 196,040 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 7.2% of Castine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Castine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.35. 307,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.32.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.