Castine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Castine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,647 shares during the quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Red River Bancshares worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 30.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5,858.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRBI shares. BidaskClub cut Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Red River Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981. Red River Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $295.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 5,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $213,263.71. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.