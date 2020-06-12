Castine Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Castine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,358 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial makes up about 4.2% of Castine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Castine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TCF Financial worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after buying an additional 3,492,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $94,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 69.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,969 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 854,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of TCF traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCF shares. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.