Castings (LON:CGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Castings (LON:CGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.05 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) by GBX (1.75) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Castings stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 371 ($4.72). The company had a trading volume of 11,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.22. Castings has a twelve month low of GBX 274 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.48. Castings’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Castings in a research note on Wednesday.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

