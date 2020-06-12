Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded to Hold at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.37.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $123.15. 4,358,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

