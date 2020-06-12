CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $9.34 on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 37,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,742. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. AXA increased its position in shares of CDW by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,207,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

