CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,564.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,498 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of CDW worth $28,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CDW by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 870,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

