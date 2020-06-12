Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHNG. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.51. 100,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.32.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,173,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

