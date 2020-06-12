Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHNG. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.51. 100,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.32.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,173,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.