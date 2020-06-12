Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,855,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513,999 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $163,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,149,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,757. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

