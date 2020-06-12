Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

