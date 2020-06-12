Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Nomura

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Nomura from $40.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHWY. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,102,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

